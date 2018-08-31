Six arrested over child sexual exploitation in Glasgow

Police Scotland specialist unit has been investigating claims about Roma children.

Police have arrested six people. (file pic) © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Six arrests have been made by police investigating child sexual exploitation in Glasgow.

Five men and one women were charged following work by a specialist unit into allegations concerning Roma children in the Govanhill area of the city.

Police Scotland said six had been charged with offences relating to child abuse and neglect.

They added two of the men had already appeared in court, while the others have been reported to prosecutors.

Several agencies are currently involved in work to protect children identified as being at-risk during the police investigation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that six individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with offences relating to child abuse and neglect.

"Of those, two males have appeared in court, the others have been charged and reports submitted to Crown.

"We continue to work closely with a range of partners to ensure that support is in place and that children who may be at risk are protected."

The force said its investigation was continuing.

The National Child Abuse Investigation Unit was set up by Police Scotland in 2015 to look into cases of complex child abuse and neglect across the country.

