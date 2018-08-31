  • STV
Disabled toilet door stolen from Loch Lomond park 

Morag Robertson

The accessible door will cost £1000 to replace, according to the park authorities.

SWNS

The door of a disabled toilet has been stolen from a Scottish national park.

The authority for Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park has expressed its anger, claiming it will cost £1000 to replace.

Cleaning staff notified the authorities on Thursday morning that the toilet door at the public facilities in Inveruglas, Argyll and Bute was missing.

The park authority confirmed the toilets were locked overnight, cleaned several times throughout the day and are often inspected by passing National Park rangers.

The news was shared on Facebook on Friday, stating: "Someone has stolen a toilet door from our visitor site at Inveruglas. And not just any toilet door, they've taken the accessible toilet door.

"We know some of our facilities might be in need of some upgrading but this isn't what we had in mind.

"So as well as making it more difficult for people with disabilities to use our facilities, we also now have to spend money on a new door that could be better spent elsewhere."

A spokeswoman for the park authority said they are "appalled" at the theft itself, but even more so that it was stolen from an accessible toilet.

"We were appalled to discover that someone had actually gone to the effort to steal the accessible toilet door at our site at Inveruglas," a spokeswoman said.

"Not only does this mean we have to spend additional funds replacing the door that could be put to better use elsewhere, it also makes it more difficult for people with disabilities to use our facilities.

"We have already ordered a new door and hope to reopen the toilet as soon as possible but it is likely to remain closed for at least two weeks.

"The male and female toilets are open at the site and their are accessible toilets at Tarbert and Crianlarich."

The authority has also appealed to anyone who was at Inveruglas and might have seen anything.

