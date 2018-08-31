The two-day event held in Ayr is the fifth Scottish International Airshow.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5829426978001-up-to-100-000-expected-at-scotland-s-national-airshow.jpg" />

Up to 100,000 people are expected to flock to Ayr this weekend for the Scottish International Airshow

The two-day event holds 18 different flying displays, from the Red Arrows to a Catalina vintage flying boat, which was built in the 1930s and saw service in World War Two.

This is the fifth Scottish International Airshow and crowds have grown from 60,000 in 2014 to over 100,000 expected this year.

Spectators will gather at the Low Green in Ayr to watch the shows in the air as well as on the ground.

Among the other aircraft on show is a Royal Navy Sea Fury, a World War Two fighter, an RAF Tutor aerobatic training aircraft and an RAF Typhoon supersonic jet.

There will also be a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and a Swiss Classic Formation of 1940s transport aeroplanes.

Both day's displays will be concluded by the Red Arrows, taking off and landing at Prestwick Airport.

On the ground there will be a huge funfair with a giant Ferris Wheel, a STEM future technology pavilion, a bar, food outlets and activities for all ages.

In Ayr town itself there will be a memorial concert for the RAF's 100th birthday and the TSIA's 5th birthday.

