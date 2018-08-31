Further arrest over alleged abuse at closed orphanage

Eleven women and one man, aged between 62 and 85, have already been arrested.

Smyllum Park: Further arrest. STV

A twelfth woman has been arrested in connection with alleged historical abuse of children at an orphanage.

Eleven women and one man, aged between 62 and 85, have already been arrested as part of an investigation into Smyllum Park, the Lanark home which was run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul and closed in 1981.

Former residents spoke about their experiences of Smyllum Park at Scotland's child abuse inquiry earlier this year.

Those arrested, who include nuns, have been charged in connection with the non-recent abuse of children.

Police Scotland said a further four individuals would be reported to prosecutors.

The force said on Friday that a 76-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged in connection with the non-recent abuse of children.

A report will be made to prosecutors in due course.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.