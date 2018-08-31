Two children injured in one-car accident in Glasgow

Police said the children's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Crash: In Glasgow's south side.

Two children have been injured in a road crash in Glasgow.

The one-vehicle collision happened on Victoria Road in the city's southside at 5.20pm on Friday.

The road has been closed between Queens Drive and Allison Street.

