Major blaze rips through sports pavilion at park

Emergency services were called to the Robbie Park pavilion in Renfrew on Friday night.

Fire: Around 20 firefighters called. Gavin Newlands MP

A sports pavilion has went up in flames in a park.

Emergency services were called to the Robbie Park pavilion in Renfrew shortly before 10.30pm on Friday.

Around 20 firefighters were called to the blaze as crews tackled the flames for more than ten hours.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "It was a well developed fire.

"We had four pumps at the scene but this was scaled back to one overnight."

Gavin Newlands MP voiced his anger following the blaze.

In a post on social media, he said: "Lots of people are sad and angry after the arson attack on the Robbie park pavilion in Renfrew.

"I know that fire raising attempts have been an ongoing issue and have been a focus of the police and wardens of late but sadly they were successful this time.

"I remember paying for the tennis, putting and the bikes at the pavilion in my youth and I'd always hoped that a new use could have been found for the building but it looks like that will no longer be an option sadly."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.