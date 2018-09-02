Man fighting for life after being 'stabbed in murder bid'

The alleged attack happened on Ratho Street in Greenock at 7.45pm on Saturday.

Greenock: Officers cordoned off road. Google 2018/Police Scotland

A man is fighting for his life after allegedly being stabbed in an attempted murder.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed.

Officers have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged assault.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a 25-year-old man in Greenock on Saturday.

"At about 7.45pm, police were informed of a man being seriously injured at Ratho Street at its junction with Belville Street.

"The 25-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

"Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

"The 24-year-old is due before Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

