Woman sexually assaulted at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow

Kelvingrove Park: Police have cordoned off park. STV

The attack happened at Kelvingrove Park in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers have cordoned off an area of the park while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing after a report of a sexual assault on a 29-year-old woman in Kelvingrove Park in the early hours of Sunday."

