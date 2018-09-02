Woman sexually assaulted at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow
Police said a 29-year-old woman was attacked in the early hours of Sunday.
A woman has been sexually assaulted in a park in Glasgow.
The attack happened at Kelvingrove Park in the early hours of Sunday.
A 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.
Officers have cordoned off an area of the park while investigations are carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing after a report of a sexual assault on a 29-year-old woman in Kelvingrove Park in the early hours of Sunday."
