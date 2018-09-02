  • STV
Woman pulled from water after plunging into harbour

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

A woman was taking photos of dolphins when she fell into the water at Berwick Harbour.

A woman has been pulled from water after plunging into a harbour while watching dolphins.

Emergency services were called to Berwick Harbour at 8.30am on Sunday.

A woman was taking photos of dolphins when she fell into the water.

She was forced to hold onto a wall for an hour-and-a-half before being rescued and treated by paramedics.

Jolene Smith, of HM Coastguard, said: "The woman fell from Berwick Pier this morning when she was out for an early morning stroll, hoping to catch some photos of dolphins.

"She was in the water for about an hour and a half before the crew of the Gypsey Race noticed her in the water, clinging to the harbour wall and came to her aid. She was in a dire situation and the crew undoubtedly saved her life.

"Unfortunately for the crew of the Gypsey Race, in the act of rescuing the woman, they became an incident themselves and are now stuck on a sandbank waiting for the depth of water to increase so that they can re-float their vessel.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to remind people to take care near the water or by cliffs when taking photos.

"It's very easy to get wrapped up in taking the perfect photo, forgetting that you are in a hazardous environment.

"As the summer comes to an end and opportunities arise to take more photos of spectacular weather conditions, please do be mindful of your own safety and don't take unnecessary risks."

