Fans injured after being crushed at Celtic v Rangers game

The incidents happened outside Parkhead on Janefield Street in the lead up to the derby.

Disruption: Five people were injured. Mike Robb

A football fan fell from a wall while four others were injured after being crushed before today's Celtic v Rangers clash.

A man was taken to hospital after falling from a wall while four others were treated by paramedics before going into the ground.

Chief superintendent Brian McInulty said lessons will be learnt following the incidents.

He said: "Five people were treated by first aiders when fans were attempting to get into the stadium in the lead up to the kick-off at Janefield Street.

"Four people were treated at the scene and then went into the ground and the other was taken to hospital after a fall from the wall bordering Janefield Street.

"This was a dynamic situation, occurring ten minutes before the match started."

He added: "Officers and stewards reacted quickly upon realising there was an issue and put in place measures to relieve the congestion.

"This included putting in place cordons to prevent further entry at Janefield Street and opening up London Road to allow fans to access the stadium from the south.

"We work closely with Celtic Football Club to ensure the safety of all fans attending matches.

"We plan and practice various scenarios to ensure that if an incident occurs it will be dealt with as quickly as possible, as happened in this case.

"We will review today's incident and work with Celtic to ensure any learning is quickly put in place."

