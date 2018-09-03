Secondary school evacuated after receiving bomb threat

Parents were told that Rosshall Academy in Glasgow was evacuated on Monday morning.

Rosshall Academy: Evacuated after threat.

A secondary school in Glasgow has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

Police Scotland were called to the scene at 8.05am after receiving reports of a suspicious package and are currently searching the school.

They later said nothing had been found and that the report was being treated as "malicious".

At around 8.30am on Monday, parents of children at Rosshall Academy on Crookston Road were told that the school had been evacuated and that they had to pick up their children.

The text said: "Rosshall Acad. Unfortunately we have had to evacuate the school. Please make arrangements to have your child collected or for them to go home."

Multiple fire engines, police officers and police dogs attended, and witnesses at the scene reported bomb disposal units arriving.

Parents took to social media to ask the school for more information, with multiple people saying children have reported there has been a bomb threat.

Crookston Road: Closed by police. STV

All children were either sent home or to a nearby school.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "As a precautionary measure Rosshall Academy, Crookston Road, Glasgow has been searched and nothing suspicious was found.

"The incident is being treated as malicious and will be fully investigated.

Crookston Road: Closed. STV

At 10.28am Glasgow City Council tweeted that the incident was over and that the school would be closed for the rest of the day, but would be open tomorrow.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.