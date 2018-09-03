Hunt for 14-year-old boy after man injured in murder bid

A 19-year-old was attacked by three teenagers in Glasgow's east end on Sunday night.

London Road: Assault occurred about 7.50pm. 2018 Google

Police are searching for three teenagers, including a 14-year-old boy, after a man suffered serious injuries in an attempted murder.

At around 7.50pm, a 19-year-old was attacked by a group of young people aged between 14 and 17 on London Road, near Helenslea Park, in Glasgow.

The man then went into a nearby bar and police were called.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a stable condition.

But police say they are treating the attack as attempted murder "due to the seriousness of the man's injuries".

Detective constable Eilidh Marshall, from Shettleston Police Office, added: "It is vital that we find the person or persons responsible.

"We believe that the group involved had been in the nearby park throughout the evening prior to the attack.

"Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area last night, however would appeal to anyone we have not spoken to, or anyone with any further information to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4040 of September 2.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

