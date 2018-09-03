Death of man found on footpath treated as suspicious

The body, yet to be identified, was discovered in Shotts in the early hours of Monday.

Suna Path: Full circumstances of death still to be established. 2018 Google

The death of a man whose body was found on a footpath in North Lanarkshire is being treated as suspicious.

The man's body was discovered around 1.55am on Monday on Suna Path, just off Laggan Avenue in Shotts.

He has yet to be identified, police said.

Investigators remained at the scene through the morning as the area was cordoned off.

They are working both to establish the man's identity as well as the circumstances of his death.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "About 1.55am on Monday, the body of an as-yet-unidentified man was discovered on Suna Path, near Laggan Avenue in Shotts.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the man and also the circumstances of his death, which are currently being treated as suspicious."

