The incident occurred shortly before Celtic's clash with Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.

Parkhead: Celtic Fans before Old Firm match. Mike Robb

An investigation is under way after four football fans were injured in a crush ahead of an Old Firm match at Celtic Park.

The incident occurred on Janefield Street, outside Parkhead, shortly before the game began on Sunday afternoon.

Fans were treated by paramedics before heading inside to watch Celtic's clash with Rangers.

Meanwhile, one man was taken to hospital after falling from a wall at the stadium.

A police investigation is under way into the cause of the crush, it is understood.

It was the first Old Firm match at Parkhead since Celtic cut ticket allocation for Rangers fans from 7000 to 800.

It followed a similar move by Rangers.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5830192718001-inquiry-into-old-firm-match-crush-which-left-four-injured.jpg" />

Announcing the decision in July, a Celtic spokesman said the club would "closely monitor the implications for crowd management".

On Sunday, Police Scotland chief superintendent Brian McInulty said: "Officers and stewards reacted quickly upon realising there was an issue and put in place measures to relieve the congestion.

"This included putting in place cordons to prevent further entry at Janefield Street and opening up London Road to allow fans to access the stadium from the south.

"We work closely with Celtic to ensure the safety of all fans attending matches."

