Laura Cammidge is taking part in the Blind Match World Racing Championships this week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5830247071001-blind-scots-sailor-set-to-impress-in-world-championships.jpg" />

Scots sailor Laura Cammidge is set to impress at the Blind Match World Racing Championships.

After learning to sail in 2014 and joining British Blind Sailing in 2017, this is her fourth world championship competition.

Talking to STV News, she said that after she did her first match racing competition in the USA, she "loved it and has not looked back".

The event on Monday will see blind and partially sighted people from all over the world compete in teams of three, and is being hosted by the Royal Northern and Clyde Yacht Club in Rhu near Helensburgh - Laura's home club.

"It's definitely a big thing for us, I'd always thought it would be a really amazing idea if it did come here - and they made it happen," she said.

"The fact it's here and I'm the only Scottish sailor - and you'd expect it to be down south if it came to Britain - it's just not sunk in yet."

The competitors use noise from the buoys among other techniques to navigate around the water.

Laura Cammidge: Learnt to sail in 2014. STV

"The boats themselves have indicators and a sound system on them for the different tacks, and then all the marks have different sounds too, so there can be five different sounds going off at once," Laura said.

"For the guys who can't see at all, it's learning what sounds are associated with which boys.

"For those of use who have little or a bit more vision, we still use those sounds to find the buoys initially and then quite often if you can see them you use what you can see to get round it, because it's a bit more accurate with all the sounds going on."

Laura says sailing can be frustrating with her level of vision, as she can see most things, but just not accurately enough.

"I can see pretty much everything but not to the same level of detail as someone with no visual impairment.

"I wouldn't be able to see the marks or sail trim until I'm a lot closer.

"It does make it a little bit more challenging and frustrating because know roughy where the marks are but I can't get as such good angles and so I sometimes sail too far, and people catch up to you."

Laura is aiming high for this year's competition, and says she hopes to be double world champion for her devision.

"I hope to build on last time, from sailing with Canada for silver to hopefully gold if possible" she added.

"I'm current world champion in fleet racing for my division, so double world champion would be very cool, and something that I would never have thought would happen back in 2005."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.