Suicide prevention notes appear on Glasgow bridge 

The anonymous uplifting messages include the Samaritans helpline number.

Message: The anonymous notes appeared on the Glasgow bridge on Monday. STV

Uplifting post-it notes have been attached to a Glasgow bridge urging people not to commit suicide.

Around a dozen of brightly coloured laminated messages have been attached to the Squinty Bridge in Glasgow.

The anonymously posted notes appeared on Monday, offering words of encouragement and urging people to seek help.

'Everyone struggles at times, you are human', 'you are strong and amazing, tough times will not destroy you' and 'the world is a better place with you in it' are among the quotes written on the notes.

The Samaritans hotline number has also been written on a number of the notes attached to the bridge.

The messages follow a similar project by bodybuilder Alastair Wilson in Lanark.

In July, the 31-year-old attached signs to the Cartland Bridge in the town after contemplating suicide in the same spot just two weeks prior.

"I made 20 cards and all 20 cover a wide array of subjects, from telling people to pick up their phone and call anyone, to telling them that no matter what's happened they still matter," Alastair said.

He said he hoped the messages would help intervene if someone was in trouble, and added he wished there had been similar notes on the bridge when he had attempted suicide.

If you or someone you know may be struggling, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.