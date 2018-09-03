Citizens Theatre debuts first show since moving home
The famous Glasgow venue closed its doors for two years earlier this summer.
The Citizens Theatre company is putting on its first production since moving out of its historic home earlier this year.
The famous venue, which has entertained generations of Glaswegians since opening its doors 73 years ago, closed in June.
It will reopen in 2020 after undergoing a £19.4m restoration.
In the meantime the Citz has relocated to Tramway, where its production of Cyrano de Bergerac opens this week.
It uses Edwin Morgan's Scots translation of the classic story of unrequited love and stars Brian Ferguson as Cyrano.
The costumes for the show, which is being put on in partnership with the National Theatre of Scotland, have been designed by Scottish fashion designer and artist Pam Hogg.
Later this year the Citizens Theatre will hold a revival of its sell-out 2014 show A Christmas Carol.
