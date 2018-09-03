Woman sexually assaulted in park 'met attacker earlier'

The 29-year-old was targeted in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park on Sunday.

Investigation: Police appealing for witnesses.

A woman who was sexually assaulted in a Glasgow park had met her attacker earlier that evening, police said.

The 29-year-old was assaulted as she walked through Kelvingrove Park in the city's west end around 1.35am on Sunday.

Police were called and an area of the park was cordoned off while investigations were carried out.

On Monday officers stated that the woman had met her attacker earlier that eveing.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 and 25, and of medium build with long dark hair. He was wearing a white top under a dark bomber jacket at the time of the attack.

Detective inspector David MacGregor said: "Enquiries are continuing into this sexual assault to establish more details on the circumstances and trace the man responsible.

"At this time, we are also keen to speak to a woman who came to the victim's assistance on North Claremont Street at La Belle Place on Sunday morning around 1.50am.

"The woman we want to trace could have information that is vital to our investigation.

"She is described as white and in her twenties with shoulder length curly hair.

"She was wearing a dark red coloured jacket and skirt.

"Any witnesses, or anyone with information that will assist our investigation should contact Helen Street Police office through 101."

