Man charged over death of man found in North Lanarkshire
The man's body was discovered on Monday on Suna Path, just off Laggan Avenue in Shotts.
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 48-year-old man in North Lanarkshire.
The man's body was discovered at around 1.55am on Monday on Suna Path, just off Laggan Avenue in Shotts.
A 32-year-old man has now been charged and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: " A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 48-year-old man.
"Around 1.55am on Monday, September 3, 2018, police received a report of a man's body being found in Suna Path, near Laggan Avenue.
"A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 4, 2018."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.