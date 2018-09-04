Man charged over death of man found in North Lanarkshire

The man's body was discovered on Monday on Suna Path, just off Laggan Avenue in Shotts.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 48-year-old man in North Lanarkshire.

The man's body was discovered at around 1.55am on Monday on Suna Path, just off Laggan Avenue in Shotts.

A 32-year-old man has now been charged and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: " A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 48-year-old man.

"Around 1.55am on Monday, September 3, 2018, police received a report of a man's body being found in Suna Path, near Laggan Avenue.

"A 32-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 4, 2018."

