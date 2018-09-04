'World-class' £500k Halloween light show adds extra dates

GlasGLOW is being brought to the city by the team behind itison Drive In Movies.

GlasGLOW: Coming in October. itison

After selling 30,000 tickets in a week, seven more nights have been added to the "world-class" Halloween light show coming to Glasgow's Botanic Gardens.

The brand-new outdoor experience, described as "Spielsbeg-esque with a nod to 80s nostaglia" is being brought to Glasgow from the team behind itison Drive In Movies.

Dates for the inaugural event have been extended to run from October 27 to November 11.

The event will take the thousands of visitors through an immersive landscape of light and sound, weaving together installations that will "surprise and delight" as the story comes to light.

Glasgow's Botanic Gardens: Tickets released soon. itison

CEO of itison and west end resident, Oli Norman, is investing £500,000 to launch the project to create a "world class spectacular that will put Glasgow on the map as the home of Halloween".

"I am so happy that the vision for GlasGLOW has captured people's imagination - by the end of the first day we'd sold 20,000 tickets with people coming from all over the UK; it's just astonishing," he said.

"What we have in store is completely epic and we can't wait to share this spectacular world of fantasy, magical encounters and stunning sound and light."

Tickets for the new dates will be released on Thursday at 7am.

