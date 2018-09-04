CCTV appeal to trace man after elderly woman robbed

Police released an image of a man they wish to speak to, believed to be in his 20s.

Appeal: Man had 'distinctive haircut' at time of incident. Police Scotland

A CCTV appeal has been launched to locate a man after an elderly woman was robbed on a footpath back in July.

The 76-year-old was walking along Marigold Path near Yarrow Crescent in Coltness, Wishaw, at around 6pm on Saturday, July 28, when the robbery took place.

Officers investigating the incident have now released an image of a man they believe can assist them, thought to be in his 20s.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10in, of medium build and was wearing a navy blue jacket.

He had a distinctive haircut which was short, dark and shaved at the sides, and he may have access to a light blue Seat car.

Detective constable Lindsey McIntyre said: "I am appealing to local people in the area who may have seen or heard something related to this incident who perhaps didn't realise the relevance at the time.

"It may not have seemed unusual or suspicious then but in the context of the crime taking place, it could be vital information which could assist our investigation.

"I would also appeal to anyone who recognises the man shown in the image above, or the man himself, to contact police at the earliest opportunity."

Anyone with any information is asked to call officers at Wishaw CID via 101, quoting reference number 3522 of July 28.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 and information provided anonymously.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.