Lost wedding ring discovered in 'chance in a million' find

A staff member used a metal detector to find the ring in the 120-acre site.

Family: Thanked Aaron Jack. SWNS

A safari park visitor has been reunited with his lost wedding ring after a "chance in a million" find by a metal detector.

Tom Embleton was visiting the safari park with his young family when he noticed his wedding ring was missing.

Despite spending over an hour searching for it at the Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park in Stirling, Tom and his wife Nina were unable to find the ring.

The couple, who lost the wedding ring on August 22, assumed that it would be lost forever.

But unbeknown to them, staff member Aaron Jack continued the search with a metal detector.

He round the gold band in some long grass beneath the flying fox zip wire, defying the odds of finding it at the 120-acre site.

The couple were reunited with the missing jewellery on August 25 and thanked Aaron for his efforts.

Ring: Found at safari park. SWNS

"We were on a family holiday in Aberfeldy and it was during a day trip to the Safari Park that my husband noticed his ring was missing," Nina said.

"We left our details with staff in case they ever come across it and were amazed to receive an email telling us that it had been found.

"We had not expected them to continue searching and are so grateful to Aaron for what he'd done."

Aaron is a seasonal member of staff at Blair Drummond and works as part of the amusement team.

'The find was a chance in a million, but I was happy to help.' Aaron Jack

He said: "When I heard that Tom and Nina's day had been interrupted by the lost ring I wanted to do what I could to try and make things better.

"The find was a chance in a million, but I was happy to help."

This is not the first time that the metal detector has helped save the day.

In 2010, former Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison lost her wedding ring on a trip to Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Distraught Jennifer contacted staff and was invited back to have a look, and her ring was eventually found in the car park.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.