Man appears in court charged with murder after body found

Shotts: Body found near Laggan Avenue on Monday. 2018 Google

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found on a footpath in North Lanarkshire.

Shaun Burns, 23, made no plea when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He was also charged with threatening or abusive behaviour and assaulting or resisting police.

A 48-year-old man's body was discovered at around 2am on Monday in Shotts.

He has not been identified by police.

Burns was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court in the next eight days.

