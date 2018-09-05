Blaze rips through car wash as smoke seen for miles

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Sponges and Hoses in Hamilton.

A major blaze has ripped through a car wash in Hamilton.

Emergency service were called to Sponges and Hoses on Muir Street at 5.37am on Wednesday.

There are currently still four fire engines, including two pump vehicles and two aerial vehicles, at the scene tackling the fire.

All surrounding roads have been closed.

Fire: In Hamilton. Chris Newlands

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said described the premises as "well alight".

He said: "We were called to reports of a large fire at a property on Muir Street, Hamilton, after multiple calls at 5.37am.

"We've currently got four appliances in attendance.

"There have been no reported injuries as a result."

Car wash: Firefighters at scene. Jo Woodward

