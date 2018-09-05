Pavilion theatre reopens six months after devastating fire

The Glasgow theatre closed after a blaze ripped through Victoria's nightclub in March.

Pavilion Theatre

The Pavilion Theatre, which has been closed for six months, will reopen on Wednesday.

The popular theatre on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street was closed after a fire ripped through nearby Victoria's Nightclub in March.

It will reopen with a performance of Celtic The Musical- with tickets available online from their webiste for £20.

As part of the refurbishments the balcony seating and hand rests have been completely renewed with work on the Stall & Circle also completed.

Their new Balcony Bar has also been refurbished and will also open tonight.

As part of the refurbish the old wood work has been stripped and the wall re-plastered for a new brick and wood wallpaper look.

A window space has also been created to let in come natural light and new air condition installed.

Theatre staff were first allowed access in July and have spent the last six weeks getting the popular theatre ready for opening night.

