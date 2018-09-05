Car smashes into house leaving building unstable  

Emergency services were called to Elder Crescent in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.

Cambuslang: House cordoned off. Google 2018

A car has smashed into a house, leaving the building unstable.

Emergency services were called to Elder Crescent in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, at 8.20am on Wednesday.

A car careered off the road and crashed into a house.

Fire crews were called while the home was cordoned off.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were called after a car crashed into a two-storey house.

"We have now handed the incident over to building control."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "There doesn't appear to have been anyone injured in the incident.

"A cordon has been put in place."

