Dog's body found dumped in toy box near reservoir

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was found at North Third Reservoir near Stirling.

Dog: Found in box. SWNS

A dog's body was found dumped in a toy box near a reservoir.

A couple discovered the box when walking their dog on Tuesday morning at North Third Reservoir near Stirling.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was without a collar, but its microchip revealed it was ten years old and called Pepsi.

The Scottish SPCA confirmed they are looking into the death, but it is not known whether the dog died before its body was dumped.

The woman, who found an animal near a lay-by and who wishes to remain anonymous, spoke of the horror of their discovery.

"My partner spotted the box and I pulled the sleeping bag back and saw it was a wee dog," she said.

"Although quite rural the area is popular with dog walkers and walkers.

"She had been left in a sleeping bag and was in a box covered with Mr Men and football stickers, like a child's toy box."

Paw: Scottish SPCA investigating. SWNS

She continued: "When we found her we knew she couldn't have been left there long because there were no flies near her.

"I think she had lipomas because her stomach and back end were covered in puss.

"Her nails were long so I guess she hadn't been walked in quite a while."

The microchip revealed the dog was originally from Kent, but it was likely owned by someone who lived in Stirling or the surrounding area.

"The owners had options, they didn't need to do what they done to her," she continued.

"It's just really sad that someone could do that.

"Whoever they are they're clearly not responsible dog owners and should never own another dog again."

Inspector Louise Seddon said: "We can confirm that we have been alerted to a dead dog in Stirling and our enquiries are currently on-going."

