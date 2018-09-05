  • STV
Family of boy killed by van calls for driver to be charged

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Lennon Toland died after being hit by the vehicle on his way home from school in Glasgow.

Lennon Toland: He was killed by a van.

The family of a five-year-old boy who died after being struck by a van have called for the driver to be charged - almost two years after the tragic accident.

Schoolboy Lennon Toland died after being hit by a van on his way home from school in Tollcross, Glasgow, in September 2016.

The youngster was walking with his dad through Dalness Street when a vehicle mounted the kerb to gain access to a makeshift car park and struck him.

Almost two years on from his death, his family believes they have been let down after no charges were brought against the driver.

Police: Van mounted the pavement. SWNS

Last year the family said they were planning to bring a civil case against the motorist.

Speaking ahead of the two year anniversary of Lennon's death, mum Leanne Toland said: "There is barely a minute that goes past when Lennon isn't in my thoughts.

"It's difficult to stop the grief taking over but I do everything I can to make sure we remember our fun wee boy and not how he was stolen from us.

"We will never forgive that driver for not paying attention because his carelessness resulted in the death of my son.

"Some people might think 'Oh, well the driver has to live with that for the rest of his life'.

"But prosecution isn't intended to inspire guilt - it's about holding people accountable for their actions, about educating and warning society, and, more importantly, it's about ensuring victims see justice."

Tributes: Family were left devastated.
Tributes: Family were left devastated.

Heartbroken mum Leanne says her family has had "no answers or results" in the two years following her son's death.

She said: "However, in the two years since Lennon died, we've had no answers or results.

"That driver who killed our little boy gets to go about his life like nothing's happened.

"How is that possible? 

"How can the authorities know who killed our little boy, know how it happened yet do absolutely nothing about it?

"No family should have to go through something like this - it's like the Crown Office (COPFS) only want to pursue cases where they know they can get a conviction."

She added: "Even if the driver walked free after facing a trial we'd at least have some respect left for the prosecutors because at least they tried to get justice for us.

"I've lost all faith in the police and the COPFS - everything from the scene investigation all the way up to the fiscal's decision to let the driver walk away just proves that justice is an illusion."

A COPFS spokesman said: "The Procurator Fiscal received a report in connection with the death of Lennon Toland in Tollcross on September 12 2016.

"After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, Crown Counsel concluded that there should be no criminal proceedings in respect of this tragic incident. 

"Crown Counsel met with the family at that time to explain the decision.

"Following a request from the family, the original decision not to prosecute was subject to a full review, carried out by a senior member of Crown Counsel who had no previous involvement in the case.

"After a thorough review of all evidence in the case, including CCTV footage and witness statements, senior Crown Counsel confirmed that there was no evidence of careless driving and the original decision not to prosecute was correct in law.

"We wrote to the nearest relatives to explain this decision and a further meeting took place."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.