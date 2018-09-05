Learner driver who killed gran while overtaking jailed

Thomas Devlin was jailed for six years for causing the death of Isabella Miller.

Isabella Miller: She died at the scene.

A learner driver who killed a great gran in a crash while driving on the wrong side of the road has been jailed.

Thomas Devlin, of Auchinleck, Ayrshire, was sentenced to six years in prison for causing the death of pensioner Isabella Miller from Dumfries.

The court heard the 26-year-old's Peugeot 307 overtook two cars, hitting one, and was on the wrong side of the road when he collided with a Vauxhall Antara.

His car came to rest on its roof and he ran off leaving Mrs Miller trapped and dying in the back seat of her daughter-in-law's car.

Later when quizzed by police, Devlin told them: "I thought both those cars had crashed before I hit them."

He then stated: "Everything was just a big blur."

Judge Lord Burns told him: "You drove in what you accept was a dangerous fashion for a substantial period.

"As a result of your driving Mrs Miller died. You fled the scene without stopping.

"This is a most serious offence a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road and the great danger caused to others."

Lord Burns also ordered Devlin to serve a consecutive sentence of 11 weeks for failing to stop after the crash and banned him from driving for eight years.

Devlin overtook a Ford Focus at 11pm on March 24 and as he did so clipped the driver's mirror.

He then overtook another car and drove at speed on the wrong side of the road before smashing into a Vauxhall Antara which Mrs Miller was a passenger in.

Driver Donna Miller, Isabella's daughter-in-law, tried to avoid the collision and swerved.

Her car struck the kerb rolled and rotated and hit the Ford Focus.

Mrs Miller , who had four sons, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, sustained fractures to her spine, ribs and pelvis and a tear to a major blood vessel.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "Mrs Miller was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.30pm. The post-mortem findings indicated that she would have died quickly on impact."

Mrs Miller, her son Mark and daughter-in-law Donna had been returning home from a birthday party at a bowling club in Cumnock, Ayrshire.

Devlin also admitted a catalogue of other driving charges including no displaying 'L' plates having no insurance, no MOT , no licence and and failing to stop.

The learner driver bought the Peugeot 307 for £100 on the day of the crash.

