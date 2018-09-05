Men who kidnapped and tortured 14-year-old boy jailed

Christopher Rennie and Anthony Wright blindfolded the boy and took him to a flat.

Kidnappers: The pair have been jailed for almost 16 years.

Two men who kidnapped and tortured an innocent boy have been jailed.

Christopher Rennie and Anthony Wright have been sentenced to almost 16 years after pouncing on the 14-year-old who had gone to a shop for sweets and crisps in January.

The youngster was bundled into a Renfrewshire flat, blindfolded, battered and robbed - as one of the pair sneered: "I've killed before."

The blood-soaked boy eventually managed to escape their clutches despite being forced to wear women's boots.

Rennie, 27, and Wright, 23, were sentenced after being convicted of abduction, assault and robbery.

Jailed: Pair pounced on the 14-year-old. Glasgow Courts Press Agency

The 27-year-old had only been back on the streets a week when he struck.

He had been freed less than halfway through a 40-month jail term for car-jacking a woman at a supermarket.

Judge Graeme Buchanan told the duo: "You subjected your victim, a 14-year-old boy, to a terrifying ordeal.

"Both of you have bad records particularly for violence."

Rennie was jailed for six years and nine months. He must first, however, serve 604 days from his previous sentence.

Wright was locked up for seven years. Both will be supervised for a further two years on their release.

The "very shy" teenager was confronted by Rennie and Wright as he left a shop in Renfrew.

He was shoved into a nearby close and threw into a flat, where Wright had been staying.

The boy recalled: "I knew something was going to happen to me."

As he was held captive in the flat, the boy remembered: "I did not scream and I did not try to get away.

"I was told to get on my knees and look at the ground. I was even more scared at this point."

He was punched before being whacked across the legs with a weapon.

The victim said: "They threatened to stab me and one of the guys told me he had killed lots of people before."

The teenager was blindfolded and shoved into a bath.

He was then smacked across the face with a baseball bat bursting his nose. He was also hit over the head with a light bulb.

Miss Farquharson stated: "This boy is being assaulted by two adult men making all sorts of threats. He must have been terrified."

The teenager was ordered to take off his Nike trainers, coat and scarf.

The boy was put in a pair of women's boots before the duo followed him to his home.

He recalled: "They told me to go into my house and steal £500 from my mum."

The victim buzzed his door as his attackers hovered.

But the traumatised child ran off and sprinted inside to safety.

His mum recalled him being "very shocked" and "covered in blood".

The thugs were soon traced. Rennie still had the stolen trainers and scarf.

The pair later lied the teenager, who had never taken drugs, had willingly gone to the flat to take legal highs.

Jurors heard the boy luckily escaped any major injuries but suffered a number of cuts and bruises.

Detective chief inspector Fil Capaldi said: "These two despicable individuals preyed on an innocent teenage boy who was simply making his way home from the shop.

"They blindfolded, assaulted and terrorised him, subjecting him to a sickening and degrading assault and made him genuinely fear for his life.

"This crime truly shocked members of the public who were left absolutely disgusted at what these individuals did. They are clearly a danger to society and have no place in our community.

"Thankfully the victim saw an opportunity to escape and alert the police, and detectives were able to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and secure vital evidence.

"I hope that today's outcome, which reflects the gravity of the crime, provides some closure to the victim and his family and will enable them to move past this horrific experience."

