Robber threatened shop worker with machete during raid

Police investigating after 'violent and callous' incident in Glasgow.

Police: Appealing for anyone with information to come forward (file pic). © STV

A shop worker has been threatened by a man wielding a machete during a robbery in Glasgow.

The 34-year-old man was working in the Wellshot Newsagent on Wellshot Road in Tollcross when the robber entered around 4.20pm on Sunday.

Police said the criminal brandished a machete at the worker before stealing cash and leaving the shop.

The suspect is described as 5ft 11 and wearing a black balaclava, large dark sunglasses, a blue jacket and dark coloured trousers.

Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Holly Canning said: "This was a terrifying experience for the man who was simply at his work. These crimes are violent and callous and will not be tolerated.

"We are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. Where were you on Sunday?

"Did you see anyone matching the description in the area that afternoon?

"We urge you to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.