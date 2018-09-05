Roof of pub partially collapses leaving debris on street

Emergency services were called to the Cardwell Bar in Gourock, Inverclyde.

The roof of a pub has partially collapsed in Inverclyde.

Emergency services were called to the Cardwell Bar in Gourock at 4pm on Wednesday.

The pub, on Cardwell Road, has been cordoned off while the debris is cleared.

No one has been injured following the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "I can confirm we are in attendance after receiving a 999 call.

"Part of the roof has collapsed. No one was injured.

"We had mobilised two appliances but we have one at the scene just now."

