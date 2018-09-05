Stirling cheapest city in the UK for students, survey finds

Glasgow and St Andrews also offered undergraduates good prices for essentials.

Beer: Food and drink prices varied across the UK (file pic). PA

Stirling is the cheapest university city in the UK and Ireland for modern-day student must-haves such as flat whites and yoga classes, a new study has found.

Researchers from UNiDAYS created a cost-of-living league table based on 12 items students deemed essential to help them have a good time at university.

As well as flat whites, the list included a three-mile taxi ride, takeaway chicken nuggets with chips and cheese, a pint of Foster's and a cinema ticket.

The 12 items also included a takeaway margarita pizza, chicken korma and a pint of beer at a local Indian restaurant, a vodka and coke, club entry, yoga/meditation class, monthly gym membership and an eyebrow wax or tint.

In Stirling, the cost of these essentials came to £67.03 - cheapest of all cities surveyed.

Bath was the most expensive university town in the UK and Ireland, with the 12 items costing £130.21 while London was in second place at £124.04.

In Scotland, Aberdeen was the most expensive place for the dozen must-haves with students paying £105.74 for the items, followed by Edinburgh at £102.04 and Dundee third at £96.

Glasgow was the second cheapest city for students in Scotland, with the 12 items totalling £75.34. St Andrews came third, at £81.50.

Mai Fenton, vice-president of Marketing at UNiDAYS, a student affinity network, said: "The difference in the cost of student essentials in towns across Scotland is surprising.

"Students who choose to study in Aberdeen and Edinburgh shouldn't have to pay more to eat out, socialise or keep fit than those who opt to study elsewhere in Scotland."

