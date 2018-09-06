Firefighters tackle blaze as business goes up in flames

Six appliances were called to the scene in Glasgow after the alarm was raised at 2.30am.

Fire: Six appliances attended the scene. © STV

A building has went up in flames in the early hours of the morning in Glasgow.

Firefighters have been tackling the large blaze since around 2.30am on Thursday when the alarm was raised about the incident in a single-storey building in Nitshill Road.

Six appliances, including two aerial units, attended the scene at the Nitshill Enterprise Centre.

A nearby primary school has been closed as a precaution with local residents advised to keep their windows closed and avoid the area.

Staff from St Bernard's Primary will report to Gowanbank Primary for the day.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said there have been no casualties but crews are still tackling the flames.

