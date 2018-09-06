Celtic fan's eye socket broken in attack outside chip shop

The 48-year-old was assaulted at a takeaway after attending Sunday's Old Firm game.

Attack: Charlie Phelan was assaulted after attending the Celtic vs Rangers game. The Irish News - Dermot Rogan

A Celtic fan has been left with a serious eye injury after he was assaulted outside a chip shop during the aftermath of Sunday's Old Firm game.

Charlie Phelan suffered a broken eye socket and cheekbone when he was attacked on Bridge Street in Girvan on Sunday night.

The 48-year-old from Derry in Ireland had travelled to Scotland with 14 others for the first Celtic vs Rangers clash of the season.

After the game Mr Phelan and a friend stopped off at the takeaway when a group of men came running at them from a bus.

One of the men punched him to the ground with what he believes to be a knuckle duster, before another assaulted him while he was on the ground.

The victim told The Irish News he believes he was attacked because he was wearing a Celtic top and scarf and claims one of the assailants was wearing "Union Jack shorts".

'They could have killed me - I had no chance to defend myself.' Charlie Phelan

He said: "They could have killed me. I had no chance to defend myself.

"They think he might have had a knuckleduster because the doctor said he must have had something hard in his hand for the damage he caused.

"My face is a mess and it's sore.

"The anger hasn't even sunk in yet. I will not be back.

"I've been going over to Celtic games for 25 years and nothing like this has ever happened."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "Police were called to reports of a 48-year-old being assaulted outside a takeaway on Bridge Street, Girvan at around 6.50pm on Sunday.

"Officers attended and the victim was taken to Ayr Hospital where he is being treated for an eye injury.

"Enquire are ongoing."

