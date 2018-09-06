Police officer charged over rape of woman near garage

The man has been suspended following an alleged incident on St Mary's Street in Dumfries.

Police: Man charged over rape. © STV

A police officer has been charged over the rape of a woman.

The man has been suspended following the alleged attack near a garage on St Mary's Street in Dumfries.

The 40-year-old was held in connection with the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman on Thursday, August 23.

He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 23, in St Mary's Street, Dumfries."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.