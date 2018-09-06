Boy, 13, attacked after teenagers chased by man in car

The boy was with his female cousin when the pair were targeted by the man in Glasgow.

Winifred Street: Boy assaulted after being chased by man. Google

A man chased two teenagers in his car before catching and assaulting a 13-year-old schoolboy in a random attack .

The boy was with his 14-year-old female cousin when they were chased by a man driving a red Corsa on Winifred Street near Robroyston in Glasgow at around 7pm on Tuesday.

After catching the teenager he assaulted and verbally abused him with threats of further violence.

The victim's mother took to social media to warn other parents about the man's actions.

She said: "Can all parents of teenagers in the local area please tell your children to be aware of a man driving about in a red Corsa.

"He is in his early 20s and chased my son and niece before jumping out of his car and assaulting him.

"He had fair hair and was well built and likes terrorising 13-year-old boys and 14-year-old girls."

The boy was uninjured but left badly shaken by the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that police received a report of an assault on a 13 year-old boy on Winifred Street, Glasgow that happened around 7pm on Tuesday 4th September 2018. "

