Abandoned Jack Russell found with 'botched tail docking'

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a the dog was found in Cumbernauld.

Jack Russell: Found with botched tail docking attempt. SSPCA

A dog has been found in a lot of pain after what appears to be a botched tail docking attempt.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the Jack Russell was found in Cumbernauld on Monday, August 27.

Scotland's animal welfare charity was alerted after the dog was found straying with something clamped to his tail, causing an open wound.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Jack Marshall said, "The dog was, no doubt, in a lot of pain and it's unlikely he received any veterinary treatment.

"We're hoping someone recognises this little guy as we'd like to find out what happened to him and how he ended up in this condition.

"Tail docking is associated with a number of negative health implications and the process itself can cause great distress to puppies that undergo the procedure.

"The healing process may take some time and could cause consequent health problems in later life."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

