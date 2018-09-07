Man dies at scene after shooting in North Lanarkshire
Armed officers attended the scene in Airdrie just after 8pm on Thursday.
A man has died following a shooting in North Lanarkshire.
Armed police attended the scene following reports of gun shots in Gartness Drive, Airdrie on Thursday night.
A police helicopter and other emergency services including an ambulance also attended at around 8.10pm.
A man was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are investigating the death and say they are treating it as suspicious.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone with any information should contact Coatbridge CID on 101."
