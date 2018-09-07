Man dies at scene after shooting in North Lanarkshire

Armed officers attended the scene in Airdrie just after 8pm on Thursday.

Shooting: Police are investigating the death.

A man has died following a shooting in North Lanarkshire.

Armed police attended the scene following reports of gun shots in Gartness Drive, Airdrie on Thursday night.

A police helicopter and other emergency services including an ambulance also attended at around 8.10pm.

A man was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are investigating the death and say they are treating it as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with any information should contact Coatbridge CID on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.