Tributes paid to 'kind-hearted' dad shot dead in Airdrie

A man, named locally as Gary More, was gunned down on Gartness Drive on Thursday night.

Shooting: Gary More died at the scene. STV

Tributes have been paid to a dad who died in a shooting in North Lanarkshire.

Gary More was found seriously injured on Gartness Drive in Airdrie following reports of gun shots at around 8.10pm on Thursday night.

Armed police attended the incident but Mr More was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police helicopter and other emergency services including an ambulance were also called to the area.

Grieving loved ones have taken to social media to pay tributes to the self defence instructor.

One said: "Heartbroken for Gary's family & kids, thoughts are with them."

Another added: "I'm absolutely devastated to hear this horrible news. Lovely guy, with a kind heart."

Officers are investigating the death and say they are treating it as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Anyone with any information should contact Coatbridge CID on 101."

