Man jailed for life after strangling elderly dad to death

John Sharp, 48, from Greenock, murdered his frail dad, who walked with a zimmer, so violently that he shattered a bone in his neck and his Adam's apple.

The brutal attack was sparked by Sharp confronting the pensioner about why he dangled him out a window when he was 15 months old.

It took place at John Sharp Snr's home in Ann Street, Greenock, on January 9.

Judge Lady Stacey jailed Sharp for a minimum of 15 years.

She told him: "While I entirely accept you did not set out that night before going to his house to harm your father, I also know the jury did not accept your evidence."

The judge agreed with defence QC Ian Duguid that the situation "is a tragedy for the whole family".

Police were called to Mr Sharp senior's home after a concerned neighbour dialled 999 after hearing raised voices and a thud.

When they arrived Sharp told them to "f**** off" and had to be arrested after brandishing a knife.

Mr Sharp senior was found lying dead in the living room of his house in front of the couch.

A table was overturned and two legs had been broken off a coffee table.

His broken dentures were lying nearby.

The cause of death was compression of the neck and ischemic heart disease.

Pathologist Julie McAdam said: "The pattern of injuries in the head and neck is consistent with an assault."

Spatters of Mr Sharp's senior's blood were found on his son's clothes and his DNA was found under the accused's fingernails.

