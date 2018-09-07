Swan found in bathtub by police after 'rescue' from park

The bird was spotted being taken into a flat by a man and woman who claimed it was attacked.

Swan: The bird was rescued by a man and woman in Stranraer. CC by Sankar Govind / cropped

A swan has been discovered in a bathtub in a flat in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police were called out on Thursday evening after a man and woman were spotted carrying the bird into a property in Stranraer.

The pair said they had taken it home after it has been attacked by other birds in a local park.

Police say the swan will be looked over by the Scottish SPCA on Friday.

"It reminded us of the time we found an injured swan near Kirkcudbright and gave him a lift in our car," said a police statement on Facebook.

"Nothing quite like policing a rural beat!"

