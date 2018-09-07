Cannabis worth more than £500,000 seized in police raid

Two men have been charged in connection and are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Cannabis: Seized in Paisley. © STV

Cannabis worth more than £500,000 has been seized by police in Paisley.

Officers acting under warrant searched a building in Back Sneddon Street at 10am on Thursday where they found a large quantity of cannabis.

Two men, aged 20 and 29, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and are due before Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 10am on Thursday, September 6, 2018 officers acting under warrant searched a building in Back Sneddon Street, Paisley and recovered a large quantity of cannabis, with an estimated street value of half a million pounds.

"Two men aged 20 and 29 years have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and are due before Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday, September 7, 2018.

"A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.