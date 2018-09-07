Uninsured driver killed newlywed mum-of-two in crash

Thomas Canning admitted causing the death of Lisa Fleming on Rosneath Road in July.

Newly wed: Lisa Fleming died in crash.

An uninsured driver killed a newlywed mum-of-two in a head-on crash after overtaking on a blind bend.

Thomas Canning, 22, from Clynder, Dunbartonshire, admitted causing the death of 32-year-old Lisa Fleming on the B833 Rosneath Road, Rosneath, on July 31, 2017.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mrs Fleming, who was married a month before crash, had been shopping in Dumbarton and had texted her husband at 4.50pm to say she was heading home to Rosneath.

At 6.16pm she was pronounced death at the scene by paramedics.

On Friday judge Lord Mulholland told Canning, who only obtained a driving licence 22 months before the crash: "You have visited a life sentence of grief and loss on the family of Lisa Fleming by your driving.

"You should know that a car can be a lethal weapon.

"This didn't need to happen and you are responsible by your dangerous driving of causing her death.

"This is compounded by the fact you weren't insured which shows a cavalier attitude to driving."

The court heard that Mrs Fleming had a young daughter with her husband and a son from a previous relationship.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran told the court that Canning, a chef, was driving a Ford Mondeo bought a week before and was uninsured.

He had purchased temporary insurance which expired on July 28, 2017.

Mr McSporran said: "At approximately 5.50pm the accused was involved in a head-on collision with the Vauxhall Corsa driven by Mrs Fleming.

"The driver in front of Mr Canning observed his Ford Mondeo drive alongside and begin to overtake on the approach to a blind bend.

'This didn't need to happen and you are responsible by your dangerous driving of causing her death.' Lord Mulholland

"Mr Canning, by his plea accepts he carried out the overtaking when it was unsafe to do so and when he was unable to see oncoming traffic."

Canning lost control of the car as he pulled back in over overtaking. It went onto the wrong side of the road and collided with Mrs Fleming's car which was forced backwards into trees by the impact.

She was found dead in her car after suffering head and neck injuries.

His vehicle came to rest on its roof.

A 16-year-old boy who was in Canning's car sustained a broken ankle and collarbone.

Mr McSporran added: "The evidence of eyewitnesses, coupled with the police collision investigation, make it clear that Lisa Fleming would have had no time to react or avoid the collision."

The court heard that Canning had an endorsement for crossing solid white line centre markings and was fined £200 and three penalty points.

Canning was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy will give her plea in mitigation then.

