Murdered dad shot more than ten times outside home

Gary More, 32, died after being shot in the head, neck and chest in Airdrie.

A dad who was murdered was shot more than ten times outside his home.

Gary More, 32, was shot several times in the head, neck and chest outside his house on Gartness Drive, Airdrie.

Armed police attended the incident but Mr More was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.10pm on Thursday night.

Detectives are treating the death as murder and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

Officers said a small white vehicle is of interest to the investigation while a similar coloured car was later found burnt out near Craigmaddie Road in Balmore in the north of Glasgow.

Forensic examinations are being carried out on the street where Mr More was shot in and where the burnt out vehicle was found.

Superintendent Jim Smith said: "The victim was outside his house in Gartness Drive when a number of shots were fired at him causing fatal injuries.

"Although the investigation is at an early stage, it is not believed to be a random attack and at this stage we believe the victim has been targeted by the person responsible.

"I am interested in any sightings of a small white coloured vehicle seen in the street at the time of the shooting.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of the shooting or the area of the burnt out vehicle, who may have witnessed a small white car or anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch with Police Scotland as a matter of urgency.

"Officers are currently carrying out extensive door-to-door enquiries and gathering and reviewing CCTV footage in the area to trace the movements of the car involved."

Superintendent Louise Skelton added: "We are aware the local community will be shocked by this incident as it took place in a busy residential area early in the evening.

"This is being treated as a targeted attack, and we have taken immediate steps by increasing police patrols in the area to provide public reassurance. Anyone with concerns should speak to officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

