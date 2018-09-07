Man charged over sexual assault in Kelvingrove Park

Ian Black allegedly attacked a woman in the Glasgow park on Sunday, September 2.

Kelvingrove Park: Area was cordoned off while officers investigated. STV

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park.

Ian Black, 29, was charged with assault to injury with intent to rape following the incident on Sunday, September 2.

The woman, also aged 29, was allegedly attacked in the west end park in the early hours.

Following the incident, police cordoned off an area of the park while investigations were carried out.

Police Scotland confirmed that a man had been charged with sexual assault and had appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

'Sexual assault': Accused appeared in court on Friday.

Black, from Glasgow, made no plea or declaration during his appearance at the court on Friday.

The case was continued for further examination and he was released on bail.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"He appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, September 7.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.