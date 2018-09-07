Man seriously injured after being stabbed in nightclub

The 21-year-old was assaulted in Kushion Nightclub in Glasgow at 2.50am on Friday.

Attack: Stabbing at Kushion Nightclub. Google 2018

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at a nightclub in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old was assaulted by two men during a fight at Kushion Nightclub on Bath Street at 2.50am on Friday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary then later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds.

Hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The first suspect is 5ft 9in and of a medium build with sallow skin and short dark hair.

The second suspect is in his mid-twenties, around 6ft 2in and of a medium build with short dark hair.

Constable Michael Leyton said: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries into this incident and have gathered CCTV footage which we will study to gather more information and identify the two men responsible for this violent and unprovoked attack.

"At this time, I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident take place within the nightclub who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward as they may have information that is significant to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

