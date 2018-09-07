  • STV
Celtic orders independent review after pre-match crush

Five people needed medical treatment following the incident at Parkhead.

Celtic Park: Five people were injured.
Celtic Park: Five people were injured.

Celtic has ordered an independent review from sports event safety management consultants after a crush before the Old Firm game last weekend.

Five people needed medical treatment following the incident in Janefield Street at Parkhead before Sunday's match against Rangers as fans tried to get into the stadium before kick-off.

Celtic apologised for the incident earlier this week, and has held talks with police about what happened.

The club has now ordered an independent review which will look at factors such as what may have contributed to the incident and improvements that could be made to stop anything like that happening again.

In a statement, Celtic FC said: "Following the events prior to kick-off at the match on Sunday, September 2, the Club has instructed Fairhurst, consultants specialising in sports event safety management, to conduct an independent review to identify the contributory factors to the incident, any issues that require to be addressed and what improvements might be made to prevent a recurrence.

"The Club has requested that Fairhurst consider feedback from supporters who attended the match.

"Any supporters who attended the match and would like to provide information to Fairhurst, please do so direct to 020918feedback@fairhurst.co.uk.

"Any information already provided to the Club will be passed on to Fairhurst."

One person was taken to hospital after falling from a wall while four others were treated by first-aiders at the scene on Sunday.

Police said they held "constructive" talks with Celtic chiefs on Tuesday and said they will continue to work with Celtic and with the supporters to learn from events on Sunday and to improve future policing and stewarding operations.

The force said it has found no evidence to support suggestions that the gate on Janefield Street was closed at any time in the lead-up to kick-off.

Police said that officers and stewards acted quickly to stop more people entering Janefield Street and that without their actions the outcome could have been "far more serious".

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.