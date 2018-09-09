Bomb squad called out after 'item' pulled from canal

Police were called to an area of the Forth and Clyde Canal on Sunday morning.

STV

The bomb squad has been called out after a suspicious item was pulled from the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Police were called to an area near the Leisuredrome leisure centre in Bishopbriggs at around 10.30am on Sunday.

The area where the item was discovered has been cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "An item has been found and Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been called, we're waiting for them to arrive.

"We were called at about 10.30am."

