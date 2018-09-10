CCTV appeal after 'violent and unprovoked' attack on teen

A 19-year-old man was assaulted during a night out on Sauchiehall Street.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace in connection with a "violent and unprovoked" attack in Glasgow.

A 19-year-old man was assaulted during a night out on Sauchiehall Street at 3.30am on Friday, March 16.

The teenager was left with a number of injuries following the assault and required hospital treatment.

Officers are now keen to speak to the man in the CCTV and believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

He is in his early 20s and was wearing a black t-shirt with the words "Vans off the wall" on the back, black skinny jeans and black trainers.

Constable John Fagan said: "This was a violent and unprovoked assault on a young man enjoying a night out in Glasgow.

"The victim who was separated from his friends was assaulted for no apparent reason causing him serious injuries.

"It is important that we identify this individual and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

